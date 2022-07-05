Which acoustic guitar strap is best?

There is much more that goes into choosing the right guitar strap than meets the eye. Aside from the guitar itself, the perfect guitar strap can mean the difference between comfort and shoulder pain, style and class. Finding the right guitar strap means adding your personal touch to your instrument, while also keeping your precious guitar safely and securely off the ground and not in a million pieces.

What to look for before buying an acoustic guitar strap

Material

Guitar straps come in a large variety of different materials, from nylon to leather to synthetic fibers. Nylon is one of the most inexpensive and common choices for guitar straps, as it is both lightweight and durable. But if you want to add a bit more flair to your instrument, consider a hefty leather or synthetic strap that is generally wider but makes up for it in style.

Length

Most straps will be adjustable somewhere between the range of 40-60 inches in length, but some players may want to find one that exceeds that standard amount. If this is the case, look into a strap that is 60+ inches.

Attachment

There may be a few different ways of attaching the strap to the instrument. Some guitar straps come with strings that you can tie to both the end of the body and the neck, while others have holes that will fit on buttons that exist on both ends of the body. Even more so, there may be security locks instead of strap buttons, which help keep the strap tight against the guitar to ensure stability.

The best acoustic guitar straps

Best of the best acoustic guitar strap

Amazon Basics Adjustable Guitar Strap

Our take: Simple, comfortable and made of soft polyester, the Amazon Basic guitar strap is great for both beginners and seasoned guitar players who want a reliable strap. Works for children and adults.

What we like: The polyester material is soft and comfortable while being strong enough to hold any kind of acoustic guitar.

What we dislike: Only available in four distinct colors, providing nothing flashy if wanting to show off more personal flair.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Best bang for your buck acoustic guitar strap

Ernie Ball Brown Polypro Guitar Strap

Our take: Made from polypropylene webbing, this guitar strap is both comfortable and stylish and great for any kind of acoustic guitar.

What we like: With a variety of colors and the option to add a pick holder to the strap, the Ernie Ball Polypro acoustic strap is one of the most affordable guitar straps.

What we dislike: A thinner strap may be more uncomfortable for larger-bodied acoustic guitars.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Other guitar straps to consider

Tifanso Guitar Strap

Our take: An all-in-one deal, the Tifanso guitar strap comes with a pick holder and three picks.

What we like: Adjustable between 36-62 inches, this is a very versatile guitar strap and provides optimal comfort while playing.

What we dislike: There are a few reviews that claim the strap locks slip off the buttons somewhat easily.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

TIMBREGEAR Extreme Comfort Acoustic Guitar Strap

Our take: This designer-looking TimbreGear guitar strap is great for showing off a vintage feeling while being still sturdy and comfortable to wear.

What we like: With five styles to choose from and its distinct brown leather edges, this guitar strap is great to show off.

What we dislike: With serious use, the leather ends may degrade over time.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Ernie Ball Imperial Paisley Purple Jacquard Guitar Strap

Our take: Available in over a dozen different styles, this Ernie Ball guitar strap is the perfect guitar strap for showcasing your individual style as a guitarist.

What we like: Has the same durable and premium leather Ernie Ball design while coming in a plethora of different styles and colors.

What we dislike: There is a rougher, sawtooth-like edge along the sides of the strap that may not be comfortable for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

KLIQ AirCell Guitar Strap

Our take: With its built-in shoulder cushion, this guitar strap is perfect for those who want to take as much of the weight of the instrument off their shoulder as possible and be comfortable playing for long periods of time.

What we like: Customizable with over ten different colors, this strap is still stylish and comfortable.

What we dislike: The regular strap is adjustable from 46-56 inches, and can be short for some.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.