Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
38°
Green Bay
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Election Center
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Snowmobile Trail Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
NBA
MLB
NCAA
The Big Game
China 2022
Community
Positively Wisconsin
Hometown Heroes
Fish Fry Guide
Remarkable Women
WFRV Specials
High School Theater
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Birthday Club
Veterans Voices
Local Events
Black History Month
Critic At Large
Pet Saver
BestReviews
Your local experts
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Local 5 Live
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Holiday Spotlight
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
About Us
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Supplies
Best Brother label maker
Top Supplies Headlines
Best badge reel
Don't Miss
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway 2022
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
View All Don't Miss
Coronavirus News
Over 230 known Omicron cases added to WI total
Touring ‘Hairspray’ arrives next week in Appleton
Report: J&J pauses production of its COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin surpasses 11.4k COVID-related deaths
View All Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Biden admin denies crack pipes part of fed program
Rescue boat & drone at scene near Fox River
Can you finish ‘The Big Porker’ breakfast in less …
Crews battle fire in Door Co., house a complete loss
Burglary in Manitowoc, police offering reward
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins …
Your Local Election HQ
Republican Kevin Nicholson joins Wisconsin governor’s …
Wisconsin appeals court stays ballot drop box restrictions
Who’s running for Neenah Mayor? Three people announce …
View All Election
Local Sports
Fox Valley Lutheran wins in thrilling fashion
UWGB WBB wins sixth straight
Sports Xtra: Wisconsin Herd look to bounce back after …
Sports Xtra: Freedom’s John Miron discusses Hall …
5th-ranked UW-Oshkosh handles Stout at home
Green Bay women smother Robert Morris for fifth straight …
More Videos