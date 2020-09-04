Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
34°
Green Bay
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Election Center
Election Center Results
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Snowmobile Trail Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
NBA
MLB
NCAA
The Big Game
China 2022
Community
Positively Wisconsin
Hometown Heroes
Fish Fry Guide
Remarkable Women
WFRV Specials
High School Theater
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Birthday Club
Veterans Voices
Local Events
Black History Month
Critic At Large
Pet Saver
BestReviews
Your local experts
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Local 5 Live
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Holiday Spotlight
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
2022 Basketball Challenge
About Us
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Small Animal Supplies
Best small animal hammock
Top Small Animal Supplies Headlines
Don't Miss
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway 2022
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
View All Don't Miss
Coronavirus News
Total of known Omicron cases in WI surpasses 10k
Former President Barack Obama says he tested positive …
Gerds/Review: ‘Scheherazade’ soars in Appleton concert
Did masks really help slow COVID spread in schools?
View All Coronavirus
Trending Stories
‘Pi for Peace’ help Wisconsin bakeries sell 314 pies …
Wisconsin confirms first HPAI case since 2015
WIAA releases boys state basketball slate
Total of known Omicron cases in WI surpasses 10k
WI dentist guilty of healthcare fraud
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins …
Your Local Election HQ
Oshkosh Mayor announces run for Assembly District
New contract reached for Republican WI election probe
Wis. felon voter fraud on par with previous elections
View All Election
Local Sports
WATCH: Local boys basketball teams preparing for …
Sarah Rohde and Sarah Hardwick on State Title
Five area boys teams punch tickets to state
Notre Dame girls repeat as state champions
Neenah boys basketball team headed to state
D1 GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE RUNNER-UPS: APPLETON EAST
More Videos