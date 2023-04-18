Which teddy bear slippers are best?

A pair of adorable teddy bear slippers make for an excellent way to keep your feet warm as the weather cools down. The best ones are made from soft material with plush footbeds and rubber outsoles that can withstand quick trips to the mailbox.

The Jbciuds Cute Bear Slippers are a top pick because they are durable and feel luxurious. They feature a teddy bear image on the toe box, but they’re not too bulky, so you can stay agile as you move around your home.

What to know before you buy teddy bear slippers

About teddy bear slippers

Some teddy bear slippers are made to look like you’ve wrapped your feet in plush teddy bears. Others sport a more traditional slipper silhouette and have a teddy bear face printed or sewn onto their toe box.

Whatever design you prefer, they should be high-quality and made of warm fabric that feels soft on your skin. They should also be comfortable enough to wear around your home all day, with added safety features such as non-slip bottoms to keep you on your feet.

Types of teddy bear slippers

Even if you already have a slipper type in mind, it’s good to know what silhouettes exist to ensure you get the right ones. There are three primary styles to consider.

Slip-on : These have a covered toe box with an open back.

: These have a covered toe box with an open back. Open toe : These have one or more straps covering the top of your foot with an open toe and open heel.

: These have one or more straps covering the top of your foot with an open toe and open heel. Enclosed: These fully encase your feet, from your toes to your heels.

How to make sure your slippers are the right size

Many teddy bear slippers use standard shoe sizing to help you find your size. If you are unsure what your size is, you can check by following five simple steps.

Draw a line down the center of a blank piece of paper. Set the paper on a hard floor and place your foot on the line. Mark the line at your heel and the tip of your longest toe. Measure the distance between each mark on the line. Consult the product’s sizing chart using your measurements as a guide.

What to look for in quality teddy bear slippers

Non-slip bottoms

Even if you never leave the comfort of your home in your teddy bear slippers, it’s still crucial that they have non-slip bottoms to prevent you from slipping and falling.

The best slippers have thick rubber outsoles with textured bottoms to protect your feet and give them traction. However, some quality designs feature soft fabric outsoles with rubber dots. While flexible outsoles are less durable, the beads can keep you on your feet.

Cushioned footbeds

Cushioned footbeds can alleviate stress on your feet, joints and ligaments by distributing the impact of each step throughout your foot. While you might not be walking or standing all day in your slippers, they give you a more comfortable experience when you do.

Easy-care instructions

Teddy bear slippers you can toss in the washing machine or wash by hand are more cost-effective and sustainable than those that can only be dry-cleaned. It’s also quicker, easier and gives you more time to enjoy them.

How much you can expect to spend on teddy bear slippers

Depending on the slippers’ design details and materials, you can get a high-quality pair for about $20 to $40.

Teddy bear slippers FAQ

Can you wash your slippers in a washing machine?

A. Many manufacturers let you wash your slippers in a machine, but check their instructions first. If they are machine-washable, try washing them on a gentle cycle in cold water with a mild detergent. Then let them air dry to keep them in excellent condition.

How should you hand-wash your slippers?

A. Fill your sink with warm water and mix in 1 teaspoon of laundry detergent. Next, place the slippers in the water and let them soak for about 30 minutes. Once ready, gently wash the soiled areas with a clean cloth and rinse them. Finally, squeeze the excess water out and lay them flat to dry.

What are the best teddy bear slippers to buy?

Top teddy bear slippers

Jbciuds Cute Bear Slippers

What you need to know: These soft, cozy slippers feature an adorable teddy bear on their toe box and maintain a slim design.

What you’ll love: They have a slip-on design with a non-slip outsole made from durable rubber. They also have plush memory foam footbeds to ensure that your feet stay comfortable, and they come in two colors.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said these run a size too small and suggested sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top teddy bear slippers for the money

Oldsh Teddy Bears Slippers

What you need to know: These have a plush teddy bear silhouette with a face, arms and legs.

What you’ll love: These cozy slippers are lined with soft fleece and completely cover your feet to keep you warm. They have foam insoles for cushioning and lightweight outsoles with a non-slip surface to keep you comfortable. They’re also machine-washable and come in 17 colors and patterns.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said they aren’t practical to wear while doing chores around the house.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Flipemz Unisex Slippers

What you need to know: If you love cute, cuddly teddy bears, but also want the option to show your sense of humor, these are the slippers for you.

What you’ll love: You can transform these sweet slippers into zombie teddy bears or superhero bears by flipping an attached mask over their faces. They’re made with 1-inch dense foam outsoles for added comfort and non-slip bottoms to keep you on your feet.

What you should consider: Some said they run a little small and suggested sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

