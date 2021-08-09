Since a disc golf cart may frequently be traveling over rugged terrain, it can rattle the hardware. To avoid frustrations, before taking any disc golf cart out on a course, give it a safety inspection and tighten any hardware that may have come loose.

Which disc golf cart is best?

If you are just starting out, you may only have a handful of disc golf discs that weigh less than a couple of pounds total. However, if you have been playing for a while, it’s likely you’ve amassed a sizable collection of disc golf discs and have a number of favorites that you regularly use. To carry all of these discs on a course would be impossible without a disc golf cart.

The best disc golf cart is not only large enough to fit your entire disc collection, it will have a spot to place your beverages and double as a seat as well. The Dynamic Discs Transit Cart by Züca offers all of this and more.

What to know before you buy a disc golf cart

Benefits of a disc golf cart

While it may seem like having a disc golf cart is merely a desirable convenience, the benefit extends much deeper. If you have a disc golf cart, it allows you to carry more items and keep those items better organized. These items do not necessarily have to be disc golf accessories; they can include your phone, wallet, keys, beverages, lunch and more. Additionally, having a disc golf cart can protect your back from the strain that may arise from carrying around a heavy backpack. However, the most important reason for using a disc golf cart is that it prevents arm fatigue so you can throw a better game.

Carts aren’t always the best choice

As beneficial as disc golf carts are, there are a few instances when they just aren’t practical:

If you do not have a lot of golf discs, you won’t need a cart.

If you do not have a vehicle that is large enough to easily transport a disc golf cart, purchasing one might not be a wise decision.

If you are playing a course with terrain that isn’t easy to navigate with a cart, it may be more of a nuisance than a benefit.

What to look for in a quality disc golf cart

Included bag

Not all disc golf carts come with a bag that holds your golf discs. Some players purchase and use a disc golf bag or backpack for a while before deciding that a cart is a worthwhile addition. Individuals with a sizable backpack might not need another disc golf bag, so they could save money by only purchasing a cart. However, before purchasing, make sure the backpack you already own will fit securely in that cart.

Storage capacity

If you have 25 favorite disc golf discs and the cart you purchase only holds 18, you won’t be happy. Look for a model that not only can carry the discs you already own but has room to grow with you.

Collapsible cart

If you do not have a lot of trunk space, you will need a disc golf cart that can collapse down to a manageable size for transport. This feature also comes in handy for storage.

Adjustable handle

If you purchase a disc golf cart with a handle that is too low for you, you will still be placing a strain on your back. Look for a model with a handle that can be adjusted.

Additional features

Disc golf carts have a number of clever features ranging from cup and umbrella holders to a built-in seat. If you want to do more than just transport your discs, look for a disc golf cart with these extras.

How much you can expect to spend on a disc golf cart

Disc golf carts are not cheap. Even if you want a low-end model, you will be looking at over $100, with the average user spending roughly $220 to $280. At the top end, it is possible to spend $330 or more.

DIY disc golf cart

Because of the high cost of disc golf carts, some individuals get creative and build a makeshift disc golf cart. While this option might not be perfect, it can hold you over while you save up for the cart of your dreams. Here are three popular options for DIY disc golf carts:

Build a disc golf cart from scratch using found items or purchasing PVC pipes, wheelbarrow wheels and an axle.

Piece together a cart using a hand truck, bungee cords and a milk crate.

Modify an old baby stroller.

Disc golf cart FAQ

Is it better to push or pull?

A. If you are concerned with injuries, it is better to push a load than to pull one. When pushing, you have greater control, there’s less of a chance that you will strain a muscle (like may happen with a potentially explosive action, such as yanking) and you can keep your body in a better position to support itself so there is less chance of strain. Additionally, pushing keeps you out of the way of a load — a load can’t roll up behind you and clip your heels if it is in front of you.

Are there any downsides to using a disc golf cart?

A. A disc golf cart is an amazing tool that can help you play your best round. However, if anything happens, such as a flat or a breakdown, then the cart becomes a burden. Additionally, you will need to have a vehicle with trunk space that is large enough to transport your cart to and from courses.

What’s the best disc golf cart to buy?

Top disc golf cart

Dynamic Discs Transit Cart

What you need to know: For the disc golf player who is looking for a top-tier cart, this model has everything you need.

What you’ll love: Lightweight and collapsible with large wheels to take on nearly any type of terrain, this impressive disc golf cart includes a disc golf bag. Since the cart can hold up to 300 pounds, it doubles as a portable seat, which flips up for easy access to 25 discs (not included).

What you should consider: Bags come in a few different colors, but occasionally, consumers do not get the color bag that they purchased.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top disc golf cart for the money

Dynamic Discs EZ Cart

What you need to know: If you already have a disc golf bag or you want to handpick one out separately, this more affordable model will be of interest to you.

What you’ll love: This disc golf cart is designed to accommodate a large disc golf backpack. The large, all-terrain wheels are removable for more compact storage, and the telescoping handle can be adjusted for individuals of all heights.

What you should consider: The disc golf bag is not included with this cart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ZÜCA Compact Cart

What you need to know: The compact design on this model makes it best for individuals who want a versatile disc golf cart that isn’t too big.

What you’ll love: This smaller cart holds up to 18 discs and can be customized to the user’s needs. It features a seat, tubeless tires, a telescoping handle and two extra-large water bottle holders. Purchase includes a disc bag.

What you should consider: While this model holds a decent amount of discs, it isn’t best for the individual who has a huge assortment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.