Which badminton set is best?

Badminton isn’t as popular as it was during the height of its glory, but plenty of people still enjoy the sport to this day. It’s similar to tennis in that you need a net and some rackets, but different in that you need special feathered balls called shuttlecocks, and it takes much less space to play.

Badminton sets, such as the Baden Champions Badminton Set with its regulation-sized nylon net, include all of these things so that up to four people can play together.

What to know before you buy a badminton set

What’s included

Badminton sets can include a variety of items.

Rackets and shuttlecocks: All badminton sets include at least two rackets and one shuttlecock at a minimum. Most sets include four rackets to play doubles games and two or more shuttlecocks.

Multi-sport compatibility

Some badminton sets are designed with other yard games in mind, such as volleyball or lawn tennis. These sets may use nets that you can use interchangeably, or they may include every piece of gear needed to play multiple sports.

What to look for in a quality badminton set

Racket

Better rackets are set apart by their weight, string tension and grip circumference.

Weight: The lighter the racket, the easier it is to control. As such, most badminton sets include light or medium-weight rackets.

Net

If a net is included, it can either be freestanding or tethered. Both have their pros and cons.

Freestanding nets are much easier to set up. Just plop the poles down and stretch the net out. However, they are equally easy to knock over.

Tethered nets require more effort to set up as you need to string multiple guidelines out to hold it steady. You also can't use them indoors. However, once properly set up, they aren't going anywhere.

How much you can expect to spend on a badminton set

Badminton sets typically cost $20-$250. Basic sets usually cost $50 or less, though they may not be regulation size. Average sets usually cost up to $100, while professional-grade sets can cost up to $250.

Badminton set FAQ

Is badminton a good game for children?

A. Absolutely. All it takes to play badminton is a good attitude and reasonable eye-hand coordination. Typically, children as young as 5 can play and have a wonderful time. However, you may want to consider playing one-on-one or two-on-two situations with kids so that you don’t see rackets slammed into other kids instead of the shuttlecock.

Can a badminton net be safely left outside?

A. That depends on your badminton set. Most sets include nets made of nylon and poles made of plastic, both of which are naturally weather-resistant. If your set includes metal poles you may want to take it down if inclement weather is on the way.

Is badminton dangerous to play?

A. All sports have some kind of risk attached, and badminton is no different. That said, badminton tends to be a safer sport than most. Outside the usual risks of harm from strenuous activity, there are risks of errant smacks from a racket, getting pinged by a shuttlecock and tripping over or stepping on guidewires and stakes.

What’s the best badminton set to buy?

Top badminton set

Baden Champions Badminton Set

What you need to know: This is a great set for any backyard.

What you’ll love: Included is a regulation-sized nylon net with accompanying poles and guidelines, four rackets, three shuttlecocks, a boundary line and a carrying case. The vibrant orange color makes everything easy to see in any light. Most consumers found it quick and easy to set up.

What you should consider: A few consumers disliked the bottom of the poles having flat disks — it makes the net usable on any ground, but you can’t insert them into the ground for extra stability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top badminton set for the money

Franklin Sports Badminton Set

What you need to know: This set is dirt cheap and easy to use for traveling.

What you’ll love: Included is an all-weather net with accompanying poles and guidelines, four rackets, two shuttlecocks and a carrying case. The set comes in four levels of increasingly higher quality. It’s quick to set up and take down and is easy to store away.

What you should consider: A few customers had issues with the lower-end set’s rackets, especially with the strings. Others found the net poles and shuttlecocks to be on the flimsy side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Senston Badminton Set

What you need to know: These rackets and shuttlecocks are perfect for those who already have a net.

What you’ll love: Included are four rackets with a large carrying bag that fits all four and a tube of six shuttlecocks. Each racquet is made of graphite and comes in a different color — black, white, pink and either purple or green, depending on the set.

What you should consider: This set is meant for backyard shenanigans, not professional-level play. A few purchasers noted the rackets aren’t as durable as they could be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

