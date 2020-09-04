Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
74°
Green Bay
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Election Center
National
Politics from The Hill
D.C. Bureau
HealthWatch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Hispanic Heritage Month
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Brewers
Bucks
NCAA
Community
Positively Wisconsin
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Hometown Heroes
WFRV Specials
High School Theater
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Birthday Club
Veterans Voices
Local Events
Critic At Large
Pet Saver
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Your local experts
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Local 5 Live
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Holiday Spotlight
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
WFRV Live
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
2022 Basketball Challenge
About Us
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Skyview
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tennis & Table Tennis
Celebrate the legacies of Serena Williams and Roger …
Top Tennis & Table Tennis Headlines
Best tennis ball hopper
Best Badminton Sets
Best Ping-Pong Tables
Best ping-pong table
Best Pickleball Paddles
Don't Miss
2022 Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
View All Don't Miss
Coronavirus News
WI sees jump in deaths from COVID-19 with 20 reported
Week ahead: Variety is all over the landscape
WI’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases rising again
Students react to post-COVID world at UWGB
View All Coronavirus
Trending Stories
WI alderman resigns after Oath Keepers leak
WI man lies about being a veteran, facing 12 charges
Irish hotel and pub closes, welcomes new tenants
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies
School districts in WI respond to ‘Furry Protocols’
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins …
Your Local Election HQ
WI judge refuses to suspend absentee ballot ruling
Evers, Michels to debate just once before election
Shawano Co. GOP endorses write-in candidate
View All Election
Local Sports
GREEN BAY NATION: Green and Bold
GREEN BAY NATION: Challenge or No Challenge present …
GREEN BAY NATION: In The Zone with Kyle Malzhan
GREEN BAY NATION: Previewing week two vs. Bears
GREEN BAY NATION: Discussing loss in week one
Locker Room: Love talks training camp
More Videos