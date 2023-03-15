Which Barbie dollhouse is best?

A good dollhouse provides hours of fun and can last for years. It’s thrilling for a kid to have a full separate house for toys, and Barbie dollhouses are perfect for the standard 11.5-inch Barbie doll, 6-inch Chelsea doll and all their friends.

Check out the classic Barbie Dreamhouse for a spacious multi-floor dollhouse with a ton of fun features and accessories that will make your child feel like a little homeowner.

What to know before you buy a Barbie dollhouse

Scale

A Barbie dollhouse is fitted to the 1:6 scale, sometimes referred to as the Fashion Doll scale. Furniture and accessories designed at this scale accommodate Barbie dolls and similar 11- to 12-inch dolls. Scale is important, especially when mixing toy brands, as it helps you make sure all clothing, furniture and accessories match the size of the doll.

Levels

Just like real-life homes, a Barbie house can have one floor or several levels. The more elaborate the house, the more dolls it can fit and the higher the price tag. A single-floor house stands about 13 to 18 inches tall and is usually portable. A multi-floor dollhouse can be up to 45 inches tall, with up to three levels, plus rooftop options.

Stickers

While some doors, windows and other facets of the houses are functional, some are facades made of peel-and-stick stickers. Each house comes with a set of stickers you or your child can carefully apply to designated areas to bring the space to life and make it feel more authentic. Stickers can include windows, cabinet contents, or food in the toy fridge or oven.

What to look for in a quality Barbie dollhouse

Portability

Most Barbie dollhouses fold up flat or close shut with a full exterior that includes siding, a roof, windows and one or more doors. Foldable houses are convenient because they help to store little pieces away and they look tidy on a shelf.

Most of the smaller houses include a handle on top so your child can carry them around. This makes them ideal for play dates, family gatherings and vacations, as they can fit in backpacks or suitcases.

Featured accessories

The more extras included with the house, the better. It’s the details that make the house the most fun, giving your child plenty to mix and match for hours of engaging play. Houses that come with a full-size or child-size Barbie are a major plus, but other great accessories include clothing, furniture, bedding, toiletries, food, plates, utensils, tech gadgets or assorted decor.

These featured extras are worked into the design of the house and can usually be stored there, too. This is a major asset when it comes time to clean up, especially if the house is portable.

Lights and sounds

For a fully immersive play experience, some of the multilevel dollhouses includes light settings, soundscapes or songs. None of the Barbie houses come with batteries, so make sure to pick up three AAA batteries if you choose a house that features lights or sounds.

How much you can expect to spend on a Barbie dollhouse

A single-floor house costs $40-$60, while a house with more than one floor costs $100-$230.

Barbie dollhouse FAQ

What’s the age range?

A. Barbie dolls and dollhouses are safe for children 3 years old and up. Some accessories are small and might require adult supervision.

How do you clean it?

A. Barbie dollhouses are made from plastic and can be spot cleaned as needed with a little soap or water on a towel. This should remove any food bits or “redecorating” your child decides to do by drawing on the plastic walls. Don’t wash the stickers — this can damage the quality of the images or cause them to peel.

Are replacement parts sold?

A. Some of the Barbie dollhouse furniture and accessories can be replaced with similar toys that fit the 1:6 scale. Barbie dollhouse stickers are not sold as refills, so be careful when you apply them.

What’s the best Barbie dollhouse to buy?

Top Barbie dollhouse

Barbie Dreamhouse

What you need to know: This three-floor house has five rooms, is battery operated and stands 43 inches tall, 41 inches wide.

What you’ll love: It features great detailing inside and out with a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, living room and top-floor party room. There are lights, soundscapes and songs. There’s a swimming pool, long slide, working elevator and over 75 pieces for your child to enjoy.

What you should consider: The house does not fold closed, so portability is not an option. The disco ball does not light up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Barbie dollhouse for the money

Barbie Glam Getaway Portable Dollhouse

What you need to know: This charming one-floor house has three rooms and stands 16 inches tall, 29 inches wide when fully open.

What you’ll love: There’s a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen all filled with fun, colorful decor and accessories. Furniture is included. It folds up into a cute exterior façade and has a handle for carrying.

What you should consider: There’s no flooring, so dolls stand wherever the toy is set up on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Barbie Dollhouse Playset

What you need to know: This simple one-floor house has three rooms and stands 12 inches tall, 18 inches wide when fully open.

What you’ll love: The set is compact, with a cute bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. All furniture is included and there are a few accessories. It comes with a small pool to go under the fold-out patio cover. It’s a great house for traveling and folds up with a carry handle.

What you should consider: Because there’s no floor, dolls stand on the surface where you set the house up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

