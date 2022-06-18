Bamboo shoots are edible for humans and are a pretty healthy food, with a lot of fiber and potassium.

Which panda toy is best?

Thanks to panda lovers and wildlife advocates, pandas are officially no longer endangered as of 2021, although they’re still a vulnerable species. The progress made so far is perhaps due in part to children having a love for animals fostered early on.

When you’re shopping for a cute panda toy for a kid who loves them, try the GUND Zi-Bo Panda Teddy Bear Stuffed Animal Plush, a soft and cuddly choice available in two sizes.

What to know before you buy a panda toy

Size

Though specifically called giant pandas, toy iterations of the famous black and white bears obviously don’t need to be that big. If you want a panda plush or a toy that’s easily portable, it may be better to get something smaller. Consider the size of a panda toy in comparison to a child. It should be easy for them to pick it up and carry it on their own. If you want a panda toy that’s good for travel, find one that can safely fit in a backpack.

Realism

If you want a realistic representation of a panda, steer clear of brightly colored panda toys that don’t make an attempt to resemble the real thing. Some kids like brightly colored toys or stuffed animals, even if they don’t look real. However, if you want a panda toy that isn’t very stylized and imitates the appearance of real pandas, begin your search with that in mind to narrow down your options.

What to look for in a quality panda toy

Appearance

A good panda toy is likely cute and cuddly-looking, whether or not it’s made of soft and squishy plush material. The best panda toys help to inspire a love for animals. Stuffed animals are usually the best option for adorable and huggable animal friends. If it’s a highly stylized and unrealistic design, check that it’s still cute and appealing to the recipient.

Durability

If you pick a soft plush toy, durability could be a concern, as fabric and thread are not as sturdy as plastic. If durability is the biggest issue, try to find simple plastic molds of animals for toy figurines. If your child tends to break things easily, it’s crucial that small parts cannot easily break off and potentially cause choking hazards.

Imaginative

The best panda toys foster imagination and creative play in addition to being a surrogate for real animals. Toys don’t need to be intentionally educational for kids to learn in the process of playing. Pandas and other wildlife toys could be a fun first step for kids to feel a connection to animals and the wildlife on earth.

How much you can expect to spend on a panda toy

Depending on the size and type of panda toy, cost can vary widely. Simple plush panda toys of a decent size can be found for under $25.

Panda toy FAQ

Are there panda toys with a functional purpose?

A. If a cute and cuddly plush toy or a panda figurine isn’t your style, there are some more practical panda-themed items available. There are panda coin banks that feature a panda reaching out to collect your money and keep it safely hidden for you. If you have a dog, a panda-themed tug toy with a squeaker could be fun for kids to use with their real pet.

Are pandas a type of bear?

A. Yes, after much debate among scientists, pandas are scientifically classified as a type of bear. As such, many toys closely resemble other types of teddy bears.

What’s the best panda toy to buy?

Top panda toy

GUND Zi-Bo Panda Teddy Bear Stuffed Animal Plush

What you need to know: This large panda plush toy is made with soft, high-quality plush materials and fabric, making it easy to hug.

What you’ll love: It comes in 17-inch and 12-inch versions. The soft dark navy and cream-colored fur give the plush a natural appearance. The doll can be safely surface-cleaned and washed without causing any harm. It’s safe for kids ages 1 and older.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported receiving the wrong size panda plush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top panda toy for the money

Adventure Planet 8-Inch Panda Plush Stuffed Animal

What you need to know: This affordable stuffed panda is easily portable and a good traveling animal toy companion for a child.

What you’ll love: The eyes and face are simple and cute. The material is very soft and fuzzy. The panda measures about 8 inches in overall height. It’s safe for any age to use, including infants.

What you should consider: Some customers have had issues with the durability or were disappointed by the small, portable size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FurReal Plum, The Curious Panda Bear Cub Interactive Plush Toy

What you need to know: This electronic interactive panda toy from Hasbro comes with numerous features to entertain kids, in addition to being a soft and cuddly panda toy.

What you’ll love: It makes hundreds of different sounds and moves its eyes, mouth and limbs on its own. At nighttime, the toy can make sleepy noises and play soft music to help kids fall asleep. It measures about 16 inches tall and is intended for kids 4 and older.

What you should consider: The mechanical parts inside are not heavily padded, so it isn’t as cuddly as a regular stuffed animal. Some customers have also found that it isn’t durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

