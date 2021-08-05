If your kid likes playing chef, they’ll love these food-related toys

The first Easy Bake Oven was released in 1963 and sold 500,000 units its first year.

Engaging toys your budding chef will love

Does your kid love to “cook” in their own toy kitchen? Are they a budding chef who has fun creating play-time dishes? If so, you might be on the hunt for some more food-related toys for them — especially if they are still too young to be testing out the real kitchen just yet. Here are some great cooking-inspired toys for the little chef who’s taken over your household.

Toy food playsets

Play-Doh Dough Playful Pies Dough Play Set

What you need to know: This cute and affordable Play-Doh set features everything your little one will need to design their own fake pies and desserts.

What you’ll love: It comes with a toy fruit basket, pie crust, rolling/serving utensils and four containers of Play-Doh, though you can always buy more. It’s fun, easy to use and is great for kids who love baking.

What you should consider: Some users complain the texture of the included Play-Doh isn’t as good as that of Play-Doh purchased separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Melissa & Doug Felt Play Food Sandwich Set

What you need to know: This is a 33-piece felt set with all the faux meats, cheeses and veggies any budding chef will need to customize their own toy sandwiches.

What you’ll love: The felt pieces are well-made, detailed and fit together nicely. It’s easy for the child to deconstruct a sandwich and then reconstruct a new one.

What you should consider: The pieces are not sturdy enough to be put in the washing machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Kohl’s

iPlay, iLearn Kids Kitchen Pretend Play Cooking Toys

What you need to know: This full cooking plastic playset features everything short of the kitchen itself with supplies, utensils and toy food.

What you’ll love: The toy food really comes apart so the child can feel like they are actually cooking. It features a soup pot, pressure cooker, kettle and frying pan, along with the appropriate foods for each that Velcro back together after they are “chopped” so they can be played with again.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with a stovetop surface and the toy chopping knife is a bit clunky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

DigHeath Pretend Play Food Set

What you need to know: This is an extensive plastic food set filled with bright colors and plenty of toy food to go around.

What you’ll love: There’s a ton to work with, including hamburger supplies, pizza supplies, cookies, bread, fish, vegetables and cake. The pieces have Velcro so kids can “cut” them up for their dishes. Utensils, serving trays and a picnic basket are all included.

What you should consider: The utensils are of flimsier quality than the food pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Learning Resources Farmer’s Market Color Sorting Set

What you need to know: Here is a produce sorting playset for the very youngest budding chefs out there.

What you’ll love: It will satisfy that childhood need to put things into containers and take them out again, encouraging color recognition and sorting skills. It comes with 25 foods in five different colors and filling baskets.

What you should consider: Kids who are ready to “cook” with their toy food might get bored quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Toy appliance playsets

Melissa & Doug Smoothie Maker Blender Set with Play Food

What you need to know: This 24-piece set has a toy blender with all the play ingredients and utensils needed to make delish pretend smoothies.

What you’ll love: The blender comes with wooden food, a smoothie cup, a toy carton of milk and a package of protein powder, as well as recipes to try.

What you should consider: Play food the child already has might not fit in the narrow blender.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Tiny Land Wooden Toy Bake-Cookie Mixer Set

What you need to know: This 14-piece wooden playset is designed for little bakers who want to bake their own pretend cookies.

What you’ll love: The set features a cute wooden mixer along with toy flour, sugar, butter, cracked eggs, a rolling pin with dough and finished cookies. The detailing on the food pieces is great and the mixer is a bright blue/green color.

What you should consider: It’s marketed as a wooden set, but some of the included toys are plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cute Stone Microwave Pretend Play Electronic Oven with Play Food

What you need to know: This microwave toy set features toy food, pots and pans for kids looking to perform specific cooking tasks.

What you’ll love: The microwave has a realistic LED light, spinning table, timer, sound effects and six different cooking functions. The additional stove accessories are great if the child already has a play kitchen to use or wants to share during a playdate.

What you should consider: It needs three AA batteries that are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

AugToy Kids Play Food Grill with Pretend Smoke

What you need to know: Here is a toy grilling set complete with grill, food, condiments and utensils.

What you’ll love: It’s safe to use and pretty realistic with fun sounds. Vaporized water gives off the look of “smoke” coming from the grill and it comes with all the little extras like food, tongs, plates and mustard.

What you should consider: It only has one of everything, making it not great for sharing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

CUTE STONE Play Kitchen Sink Toy with Upgraded Real Faucet

What you need to know: This is a sink and stove combo with a working faucet and convenient drying rack.

What you’ll love: This set allows for kids to go through the whole process of cooking, preparing the food and washing the dishes in a sink that really distributes water. The plates and utensils change color based on water temperature.

What you should consider: Batteries go under the stove, so supervision might be required to make sure they don’t pour water into the stove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Full kitchen playsets

Step2 Best Chef’s Kitchen Playset

What you need to know: This complete kitchen playset is stylish and comes with the most bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: There’s an oven, stove, sink and coffee maker. The set even includes a recycling bin and hooks for hanging the utensils that come with the featured 25-piece accessory set. It also lights up and makes kitchen noises.

What you should consider: It requires two AA batteries that are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed, Bath & Beyond

Step2 Sweet Baker’s Kitchen

What you need to know: This pink and purple sink and stove station comes with a 30-piece accessory kit.

What you’ll love: There are a lot of engaging pieces in addition to the sink and light-up stove. There’s a high chair for a child’s baby doll and a little fridge, as well as a phone, microwave, plates/cups and a recycling bin.

What you should consider: Assembly can be difficult and the doll is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed, Bath & Beyond

KidKraft Uptown Natural Wooden Play Kitchen

What you need to know: Here is a realistic-looking kitchen play set with natural wood and realistic accents like faux tiling and faux stainless steel appliances.

What you’ll love: It looks like a real kitchen not a toy. It has a fridge/freezer, stove, oven dishwasher, sink and shelving. There’s also a play phone, chalkboard and towel rack.

What you should consider: There are no lights or sounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Step2 Lifestyle Dream Kitchen

What you need to know: This full kitchen play set is elegant and comes with a 37-piece accessory box.

What you’ll love: There’s a microwave, stove, oven, fridge, cabinets and even a dish cubby in the wall. It comes with storage bins, pots, pans, plates and utensils.

What you should consider: The buttons all make noise, but the set requires five AAA batteries that are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

KidKraft Wooden Farm to Table Play Kitchen

What you need to know: This is a stylish wooden play kitchen with nice adhesive accents along with a stove, fridge, sink and storage.

What you’ll love: It comes with toy garden baskets so your kid can “grow” their herbs in the windowsill. The ice maker in the fridge actually drops plastic ice cubes when you press the button. The chalkboard is real and all required batteries actually come with the set.

What you should consider: It has a pot and a pan but no cups or dishes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Real-life cooking ideas

Is your child ready to take the step from play cooking to helping you in the kitchen? Here are some introductory accessories for children learning to cook and bake in real life.

Tovla Jr. Kids 3-Piece Nylon Kitchen Baking Knife Set

These plastic knives are BPA-free with serrated edges and a firm grip handle. They’re great for kids who want to start helping in the kitchen but aren’t ready for sharper objects just yet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

America’s Test Kitchen Kids The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs

This book is packed with kid-tested recipes for kids over the age of eight (with adult supervision). The instructions are easy to follow and it’s a good starting point for kids who want to pick out their own recipes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

GWAWA Kids Cooking and Baking Set

Here is a 25-piece set of real, usable cooking supplies for kids under adult supervision. It comes with a chef’s hat and apron, as well as pot holders, a rolling pin, whisk, measuring spoons, cookie cutters and more.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Scientific Explorer Tasty Science Kit

Cooking and science lessons come together with this culinary science kit that will teach kids why soda fizzes and why cakes rise. It comes with food coloring, flavoring, scoops labels and other supplies for conducting food-related experiments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Easy Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Star Edition

For kids who want to bake but aren’t ready for the kitchen oven, there’s this little electric oven for kids eight and up. The oven comes with a baking pan, spatula, brownie mix, frosting mix and rainbow sugar crystals, as well as instructions for making these sweet treats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

