Which ‘CoComelon’ toys are best?

“CoComelon” has become one of the leading YouTube channels for younger kids and its four seasons of programs featuring nursery rhymes and songs stream on Netflix. Some of its characters have become extremely popular and are often featured in toys. The premium look and feel of the “CoComelon” Official Friends & Family 6 Figure Pack make it the top choice.

What to know before you buy a “CoComelon” toy

Age group

When choosing a kids toy, you need to consider the age group it’s designed for. Most good-quality toys mention the age group on the packaging or product webpage. Most “CoComelon” toys are designed for kids aged 2 to 6.

Type of toy

You can choose from a variety of “CoComelon” toys such as character toys or plush toys. A house playset, figurines or the classic “CoComelon” bus are excellent choices for character toys. These can be used for solo or group play.

For older kids, choose more structured toys such as puzzles or building blocks featuring “CoComelon” characters. For young kids, pick plush toys. If your kids enjoy time in the water, look for toys designed for use in the bathtub or pool. Find out if they have a favorite “CoComelon” character such as JJ or TomTom.

Size and weight

The size and weight of the toy are important factors as a less portable toy will be difficult to take along in the car or on vacation. If there is limited space in the house, larger toys will be difficult to store. And heavy or large toys may be difficult for younger kids to handle.

What to look for in a quality “CoComelon” toy

Learning integration

The ideal “CoComelon” toy is fun and educational. Educational “CoComelon” toys and games include ones that incorporate colors, numbers, shapes and alphabets. These can help your child develop a positive attitude toward learning.

Audible

Most high-quality “CoComelon” toys for younger kids offer different sounds and music to engage them. After all, “CoComelon” is popular for its nursery rhymes and tunes, so several toys feature its songs. Keep in mind that sounds and music can get annoying for a parent, so get a toy that has adjustable volume or a switch to turn off the sound. Also, buy extra batteries, as audible toys can drain batteries fast.

Safety

High-quality “CoComelon” toys are designed to be safe for use for the recommended age group. This means that toys designed for younger kids should not have any sharp edges or small pieces that can be accidentally swallowed. Make sure you buy genuine “CoComelon” toys from reputable retailers. Original “CoComelon” toys are not only designed to be safe but are also made from high-quality materials that won’t leak or break easily.

How much you can expect to spend on “CoComelon” toys

Most “CoComelon” toys cost $8-$60, varying significantly depending on the toy’s type and quality.

“CoComelon” toys FAQ

What is “CoComelon”?

A. “CoComelon” is one of the most viewed YouTube channels in the world for younger kids. It typically features classic nursery rhymes and original tunes, with animation. Its popularity has resulted in apparel, toys, decorative items and games.

Are “CoComelon” toys suitable for newborns?

A. Most are designed for kids 2 and above, but some are suitable for newborns, such as “CoComelon” plush toys, musical dolls or teething toys.

Do “CoComelon” toys require regular cleaning?

A. Whether the toy requires cleaning will depend on the type of toy. Babies can make a mess of any toy, so several types of “CoComelon” toys are designed to be washable for easy cleaning.

What are the best “CoComelon” toys to buy?

Top “CoComelon” toy

“CoComelon” Official Friends & Family 6 Figure Pack

What you need to know: This six-figure pack brings “CoComelon” characters to life. The figure pack includes JJ, one of the most popular characters from the show.

What you’ll love: The figures are 3 inches tall, ideal for kids of all ages, and look and feel high-quality. They have excellent detail to make them look exactly like “CoComelon” characters.

What you should consider: These figures are not designed for extremely rough use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top “CoComelon” toy for the money

“CoComelon” Official Musical School Bus

What you need to know: Made popular by the channel’s “Wheels on the Bus” song, this official “CoComelon” school bus toy is a top choice for younger kids.

What you’ll love: The bus offers six toy seats for figures. Pressing on the grill plays the “Wheels on the Bus” song. It has a free-wheeling motion, making it easy to use.

What you should consider: Make sure you buy compatible “CoComelon” figures that would fit in this bus.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“CoComelon Nursery Rhyme Singing Time Plush Book”

What you need to know: This plush nursery rhyme book offers “CoComelon” songs on every page. It features five classic nursery rhymes.

What you’ll love: This is an interactive book. You can press different buttons for sounds and place a tethered JJ into pockets as part of storytelling.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the batteries don’t last long with regular use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

