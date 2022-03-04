What to know before you visit Disneyland Resort

With a variety of rides, entertainment, restaurants and experiences, Disneyland is an amazing vacation destination, even for just a one-day visit. But whether you’re planning your first Disney trip or your 100th visit to the theme parks, it can be tricky to navigate all the ins and outs of a day at Disneyland Resort. Disney has also recently revised the face mask rules for theme park guests, so you’ll want to make sure you’re up-to-date on all the current policies.

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting Disneyland Resort, from theme park ticket prices to what to pack.

How much is a ticket to Disneyland?

The cost of a Disneyland Resort theme park ticket will vary depending on the ticket type and time of year. There are two theme parks at Disneyland Resort — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — each offering different attractions, dining and other experiences.

Currently, a one-day, one-park ticket that will allow you to enter either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure can cost between $104-$164 for adults and children, depending on the day you visit. For $60 more, you can upgrade to a Park Hopper ticket, which will allow you to enter both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in one day.

If you want to visit Disneyland Resort for 2-5 days, you can buy a multi-day ticket. These cost between $255-$440 for adults and $240-$420 for children, depending on the number of days and the ticket type.

Keep in mind that Disneyland Resort has a theme park reservation system in place. Every person is required to have a theme park ticket and theme park reservation — valid for the same park on the same day — in order to enter.

Do you need a Covid test to get into Disneyland?

You do not need a Covid test to get into Disneyland. Disney states that, per the State of California, all theme park guests are strongly recommended to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or obtain a negative Covid test before entering the Disney theme parks.

Disney also expects all unvaccinated guests to wear face masks in all indoor locations, whereas full vaccinated guests do not have to wear face masks while indoors or outdoors, including on attractions. However, Disneyland is not requiring theme park guests to show proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear face masks while on Disney transportation and in Disney’s First Aid office.

Find more information on the official Disneyland website.

How do I make my Disneyland trip special?

There are so many ways to make a Disneyland trip special — that’s why it’s called the “Happiest Place on Earth”!

To show that you’re celebrating during your day at Disneyland Resort, you can get a free button from City Hall in Disneyland Park, the Chamber of Commerce in Disney California Adventure Park, or any of the main retail shops on Disneyland property. Disney has buttons that say “Happy Birthday”, “Happily Ever After” and even “I’m Celebrating”, so anyone can join in the fun and commemorate their Disney day with a free button.

You can also make a reservation at a table-service restaurant. For a romantic occasion, we recommend eating at Blue Bayou, which serves delicious food in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, as it’s set inside the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction. For amazing drinks and unique bites, try Lamplight Lounge on Pixar Pier in California Adventure. To end your Disneyland day, watch a nighttime show. We love grabbing a candy apple and watching the Disneyland Forever fireworks or World of Color with our friends and family.

What should I pack for a Disneyland trip?

These are the top products we recommend bringing to on a Disneyland trip, whether you’re visiting for one day or a whole week.

Anker PowerCore Slip Portable Charger

If you’re planning to be in the park all day, we recommend bringing a portable charger for your cell phone. That way, you never have to worry about draining your phone battery over the day as you take photos or use the Disneyland app to check wait times and mobile order food. The PowerCore Slim by Anker is our go-to since it’s lightweight and affordable.

O2COOL Battery Powered Personal Fan With Lanyard

Located in Southern California, Disneyland can get pretty warm, even if you’re not visiting the theme parks in the summer. To cool off while we’re waiting in line for a ride or walking around the park on a hot day, we use the O2COOL battery powered personal fan. It comes on a lanyard so you can conveniently wear it around your neck.

Loungefly Disney Mickey Mouse Mini Backpack

While a large backpack can come in handy for a theme park visit, we recommend opting for a mini backpack that can hold all of your essentials, including your cell phone, wallet, water bottle, sunglasses and even a poncho for water rides. You can fit all of those items and more in a Loungefly Mini Backpack. Loungefly has a variety of Disney designs to choose from, so there’s a cute and functional backpack for every fan.

Concept One Disney Mickey Mouse Dad Hat

Most days at Disneyland will be sunny and gorgeous, so we recommend packing a hat to protect your face and eyes. This Concept One Disney Mickey Mouse Dad Hat is stylish and functional, and the embroidered character makes it perfect for a day at the theme parks.

Disney Baby Cups ‘N Cargo Universal Stroller Organizer

If you’re heading to the parks with little ones, it’s a good idea to bring an organizer to attach to your stroller. This one by J.L. Childress is under $30 and can hold your water bottles, snacks, diapers, wipes and more. Plus, the Mickey Mouse pattern makes it identifiable, so you can easily find your stroller after you ride an attraction.

