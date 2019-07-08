Sheboygan: Hmong Veteran’s Memorial damaged, PD looking for info

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — The Sheboygan Police Department says they are investigating a complaint of minor damage to the Hmong Veteran’s Memorial last week.

Officials say they received a report of damage to the surface of the monument which may have occurred on or around July 5.

The Memorial, located on Broughton Drive, is believed to have been damaged by unknown individual(s) using a flammable means, such as a lighter or other means.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3387 or Sheboygan CrimeStoppers at 1-877-283-8436.

Local 5 has contacted the police department for more information.