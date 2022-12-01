Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
30°
Green Bay
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Wisconsin Crime
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Election Center
National
Politics from The Hill
D.C. Bureau
HealthWatch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Automotive News
Press Releases
Remarkable Women Nomination
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Brewers
Bucks
NCAA
Community
Positively Wisconsin
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Season of Volunteering
Hometown Heroes
WFRV Specials
High School Theater
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Birthday Club
Veterans Voices
Local Events
Critic At Large
Pet Saver
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Your local experts
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Pizza Card
Local 5 Live
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Holiday Spotlight
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Holiday Spotlight Giveaway
Local 5 Live Holiday Spotlight
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
WFRV Live
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
Remarkable Women Nomination
Holiday Spotlight Giveaway
About Us
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Skyview
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Simplicity Credit Union Holiday Spotlight Giveaway 2022
Coronavirus News
Week ahead: Holiday rush of shows is on
WI stays steady, averaging 745 COVID-19 cases
Week ahead: A holiday… and then a rush
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical’ set …
View All Coronavirus
Trending Stories
WSP: Who has right of way when merging from on-ramp?
Menards fraud suspect arrested in Brown County
WI mortgage firm to close, laying off 62 workers
Lanes reopen after crash on I-41 south in Appleton
Investigation uncovers $1 mil. meth ring in Fox Valley
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins …
Your Local Election HQ
Republicans win control of the House
Trump announces 2024 run for president
Can WI Gov. Evers and Sen. Johnson work together?
View All Election
Local Sports
Green Bay Nation: Week 13 Picks
Green Bay Nation: Challenge or No Challenge
Green Bay Nation: In The Zone
Green Bay Nation: Bears rivalry renewed
Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over the Packers
Locker Room: Keys to the Game
More Videos