MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo was awarded the 2019 NBA MVP averaging almost 28 points, 12.5 rebounds and six assists per game this past year.

Giannis beat out both James Harden and Paul George for the award and he's the first and only Milwaukee Buck to win the award since Kareem Abdul Jabbar did it back in the early 70's.