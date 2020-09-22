2020 Donald Driver Charity Softball doubleheader canceled

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – After being rescheduled for October, organizers have decided to canceled the 2020 Donald Driver Charity Softball doubleheader.

The event was originally scheduled as a single game to be played on July 26. It was then rescheduled as a doubleheader for Oct. 11.

The 2020 Green & Gold Charity Softball game was canceled in early September.

“We tried everything we could to host a safe Softball Game for the best, and most loyal, fans in the world. However, we also need to put the health and safety of fans and players above every other consideration,” says Donald Driver, president of the Donald Driver Foundation. “So today, we officially announce that we have to cancel this year. We are very excited for next year’s game as it will be bigger and better than ever!”

The announcement comes after Governor Tony Evers announced a new mask order and an Executive Order declaring a Public Health Emergency.

Organizers say fans with tickets for 2020 will have their original tickets and seats transferred over to the 2021 Donald Driver Charity Softball Game.

Fans may also donate this year’s ticket money to the Donald Driver Foundation or request a refund for the full ticket price. Fans who choose to donate or request a refund must contact the Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium by calling (920) 733-4152 during regular business hours by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1.

