2020 Masters Tournament to take place without patrons, guests on grounds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFRV) – The 2020 Masters Tournament will take place in November without patrons or guests on the grounds, according to a Tuesday release.

The Masters Tournament will take place from November 9-15, according to the release. The Tournament was originally postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to

a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global

sporting event amid this pandemic,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club. “As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.



“Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter

experts. Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome.



“Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing. The guests who come to Augusta each spring from around the world are a key component to making the Tournament so special. Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the Tournament in a safe manner. We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021.



“We appreciate the support and patience of all those we serve – including the Augusta community, our corporate and broadcast partners and our friends in golf – as we continue to plan for this historic event.”

All 2020 ticket holders will be guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters.

