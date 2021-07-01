2021 Bay Port baseball season ends as D1 State runner-up

(WFRV) – For the first time since 2012, Bay Port was back in the Division One WIAA State Championship Game on Thursday versus Sun Prairie.

It was a rematch of the 2012 WIAA State Title Game between the Pirates and Cardinals this year with a gold ball on the line. Bay Port won back-to-back D1 State Titles in 2009 and 2010.

The game was scoreless through four innings until Sun Prairie struck in the fifth inning with two outs and piled on five runs.

Bay Port would respond quickly thanks to a two run RBI single from James Bornick making it a 5-2 deficit.

The Cardinals would blow the game wide open in the sixth inning by scoring six runs.

That would be all Sun Prairie would need as they were crowned the 2021 WIAA Division One State Champions. That’s the Cardinals’ ninth state title adding onto their state record.

Bay Port’s season comes to an end finishing the 2021 Spring Baseball Season 27-2. Having 15 seniors on this year’s roster had teammates and coaches emotional when Head Coach Harvey Knutson acknowledged each one individually after the game inside of the huddle.

Senior Eli Frank called players on this Bay Port team his ‘brothers’ and explained just how much they meant to him having played with them since they were kids.

Head Coach Knutson was choked up after the game when reflecting on the team and just how special everyone was to him. Knutson told Local 5 he’ll remember every single player when looking back on the 2021 Pirates baseball team and how great of people they were.