(WFRV) – Week 4 of the NFL season begins at Lambeau Field with a Thursday night divisional matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Take a look at some players who could overperform their price on daily fantasy.

Below are some lesser-known players that daily fantasy users could target to fill out their rosters:

QB C.J. Stroud $6,700 (FanDuel) / $5,600 (DraftKings)

Week 4, and we have our first quarterback sleeper. Texans rookie C.J. Stroud is set up for a big game at home against the Steelers. Stroud’s QB rating has improved every week, he’s yet to throw a pick, and in his last home game, he threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns.

This week, the Texans welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been underwhelming to this point. The Steelers are also dealing with back-to-back road games on a short week. This all sets up nicely for Stroud, who will likely only appear in 3-4% of daily fantasy lineups this week.

RB Javonte Williams $5,800 (FanDuel) / $5,500 (DraftKings)

Javonte Williams is looking for that first breakout game of the season, and it could come this Sunday at Soldier Field. Da Bears are in the bottom third of the league in stopping the run. They also aren’t going to put up 70 points like the Dolphins. The run game should be in play throughout, and it’s up to Williams to maximize the 15-20 touches he should receive in this one.

WR Joshua Palmer $6,100 (FanDuel) / $4,000 (DraftKings)

Joshua Palmer is set to see more looks from Justin Herbert following Mike Williams’ season-ending injury. The third-year receiver climbs up the depth chart to a starting role next to Keenan Allen for this week’s home contest against the Raiders. The Chargers have the third-most passing yards in the league, and Palmer should benefit from the pass-happy offense this week.

Bonus Picks (Last week: 2-0, Overall: 4-2):

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans (+3) It’s not just C.J. Stroud who is setting up for a lovely week; the Texans overall should be highly competitive in this one. Again, the Steelers have had a rough week. Sure they got the win on the road against the Raiders, but this is a cruel, quick turn for The Black and Gold, who go back on the road on a short week. The Texans are still riding the high upset win last week against the Jaguars. They’ll look to prove it wasn’t a fluke and that this team is truly better than many expected.

Miami Dolphins (+3) @ Buffalo Bills Three weeks in a row, we’re picking the Miami Dolphins. And why not? They are 3-0 against the spread this season, and I’m riding the hot hand. But on the road against the Buffalo Bills is nothing like a home game against the pathetic Denver Broncos, you say? And you would be correct. I’m not saying the Dolphins will win by 50; I’m taking them as underdogs against an inconsistent Bills squad. Plus, the Dolphins get an offensive weapon back this week as Jaylen Waddle returns following a week off recovering from a concussion.

The lines of the games were from FanDuel and are from September 28 at 1:50 p.m.