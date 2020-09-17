42 Badger players, staff test positive for coronavirus

MADISON, WI – SEPTEMBER 21: A Wisconsin Badgers cheerleader runs with the school banner during the NCAA football game against the Arizona Wildcats on September 21, 2002 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers won 31-10. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health officials say 42 players and staff with the Wisconsin football team have tested positive for COVID-19 as the Big Ten makes plans to get the season started.

Public Health Madison & Dane County says the 42 people tested positive since June when athletes and staff returned to campus.

Twenty-nine of the 42 positive tests were from Sept. 1 through Sept. 15.

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors reversed an earlier decision to shut down all fall sports because of the coronavirus.

The council voted unanimously to go ahead with the league’s 2020 season beginning Oct. 23 or Oct. 24.

The move came amid sharp pressure from coaches, a lawsuit from players and pressure from parents and even President Donald Trump pushing for a Big Ten football season. The conference is home to a number of battleground states in the November election.

Pres. Trump reacted to the announcement on Twitter, calling it ‘Great News.’

Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK. All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

Latest Stories