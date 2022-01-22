49ers stun Packers, knock Green Bay out of playoffs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec 25. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – There will be no trip to the NFC Championship game this season. The Packers offense, after getting off to a fast start, falls flat in the postseason to the San Francisco 49ers, 13-10 in the NFC Divisional Round.

Aaron Rodgers handed the ball off to AJ Dillon in the first quarter for a touchdown but then special teams blunders, including a blocked field goal and then a blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown to tie the game hampered the Green and Gold.

All that was needed was for the 49ers to get in field goal range and Robbie Gould kicked the game winning field goal as time expired.