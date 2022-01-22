49ers stun Packers, knock Green Bay out of playoffs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec 25. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – There will be no trip to the NFC Championship game this season. The Packers offense, after getting off to a fast start, falls flat in the postseason to the San Francisco 49ers, 13-10 in the NFC Divisional Round.

Aaron Rodgers handed the ball off to AJ Dillon in the first quarter for a touchdown but then special teams blunders, including a blocked field goal and then a blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown to tie the game hampered the Green and Gold.

All that was needed was for the 49ers to get in field goal range and Robbie Gould kicked the game winning field goal as time expired.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights