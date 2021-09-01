$50 and a mask: Stadium protocols & ticket prices for Badgers home opener

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin scores against Utah State during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Big Ten football players may stay at a school for five years and not play in every venue in the conference. The topic has become a conversation this week because No. 19 Michigan will play No. 5 Wisconsin in Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, for the first time since 2009. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Camp Randall will be oozing with fans eager to cheer on the Badgers, but how much does it cost to watch the game in person and what can fans expect from the stadium’s COVID protocols?

Well, fans looking to join in on the gameday tradition of ‘Jump Around’ can find tickets as cheap as $53. According to SeatGeek, those looking to sit in the lower bowl can see the cheapest prices ranging from $65-$80.

The most expensive ticket is $565 for section D, row 7.

According to the Badgers website, the protocols for fans that are attending Badger home football games are as follows:

All ticketed fans will be required to wear masks at all times when in an indoor area of Camp Randall Stadium, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking.

The indoor mask requirement includes, but is not limited to, restrooms, elevators, suites and club seating areas, Bucky’s Locker Room, first aid rooms, Guest Services locations and the press box.

Masks will not be required but are encouraged in outdoor public spaces. Outdoor public spaces include the entry gate, concourses, concessions tands and the seating bowl.

Working staff will be required to wear a mask in all indoor areas of Camp Randall Stadium. All concessions workes will also be required to wear masks.

The Badgers will play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. The Badgers are ranked #12 in the country while the Nittany Lions are ranked #19.

This will be the first time in 21 months that Camp Randall Stadium will have a packed house.