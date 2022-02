OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh Titans capped another perfect home week with a resounding victory over UW-Stout Saturday night.

Fresh off beating No. 2 UW-Platteville on Wednesday, UWO was impressive again, earning the 84-57 victory for the 17th win in its last 18 home games.

Hunter Plamann led the way with 19 points in the victory, while Cole Booth scored a career-high 18.