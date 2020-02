FILE – In this March 2, 2019, file photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

(WFRV) – On Monday, “A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” will take place at noon.

The memorial will honor the lives of Kobe and Gianna, who passed away following a helicopter crash in January that left seven others dead.

Local 5 will stream the event live starting at noon below.