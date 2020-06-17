A champions perspective

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Leonard hit the “putt heard round the world” to clinch the 1999 Ryder Cup, and today he enjoying life in Aspen Colorado with his family.   As a 12 time winner on the PGA tour and major champion in the British Open, Leonard knows what it takes to be successful on and off the golf course.  This past weekend was the first time since the Players Championship back in March that a full field hit the links and the tour is back, without fans.  Sports Director Burke Griffin caught up with Leonhard regarding the  upcoming Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits scheduled for September, and that memorable victory over the  europeans at Brookline. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"