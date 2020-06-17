A champions perspective

Justin Leonard hit the “putt heard round the world” to clinch the 1999 Ryder Cup, and today he enjoying life in Aspen Colorado with his family. As a 12 time winner on the PGA tour and major champion in the British Open, Leonard knows what it takes to be successful on and off the golf course. This past weekend was the first time since the Players Championship back in March that a full field hit the links and the tour is back, without fans. Sports Director Burke Griffin caught up with Leonhard regarding the upcoming Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits scheduled for September, and that memorable victory over the europeans at Brookline.