A dream turned into reality: Harry Boyce excited to open new training facility

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – In 2004, Harry Boyce was a senior at Green Bay East High School getting coached on the varsity basketball team. Now? He’s giving back to the community that raised him to be the basketball player and coach he is today.

Averaging 20 points and 6 rebounds during his senior season, Boyce was set for greatness. After playing college basketball and pro ball over seas, it was time to do something he’s never done before and that’s opening up his own facility.

Being the head coach and founder of ‘Team 1848’, Boyce was holding practices in a church gym but it was time to give the area and his team something unique.

‘The Workshop’ is a new training facility in Hobart. Founded by Boyce, it will serve as the new home to ‘Team 1848’ and to ‘Work Some More Training’.

“It’s great to be in here. It’s great to have our players in here right now at the moment. Just because they have a place to call home”, says Boyce.

The facility will have a weight room and full court basketball hoops. It will serve as a place for basketball players and athletes to train, at any level, to become their best possible selves.

For Boyce, this was something he dreamt about and he couldn’t be more proud of what it is.

The youth players on ‘Team 1848’ are very thankful for their new facility and sometimes can’t believe it.

“It’s crazy because this is brand new. It’s just like playing on an NBA court. It’s the same size, brand new, it’s awesome”, says Kimberly freshman Nathan Wildes.

Players also tell Local 5 how grateful they are for the opportunity to learn from Boyce.

“Nobody teaches basketball better than him. It’s amazing to be able to learn from someone who has been at an extremely high level for most of his life. There’s no other place, here in Wisconsin, you can get that kind of teaching”, says Notre Dame Academy junior Chris Mitchell.

The new facility goes even further than just the basketball court. It hits Boyce’s home.

“Most kids parents build them sand boxes. Most kids parents build them swing sets. My kid has a gym,” Boyce expresses. “It’s going to mean a lot to me to raise her in here. This is what she’s going to know and I hope she works as hard and loves this game as much as I did coming up through the years. I hope she appreciates all of this and never takes it for granted because I didn’t have this as a kid.”