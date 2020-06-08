A new era begins for Green Bay men’s basketball

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) –The Green Bay basketball program has officially named Will Ryan as their eighth head men’s basketball coach in Phoenix history. Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie and the University are still working out details of the contract but the current AD said in a statement,

“What a great day for UW-Green Bay and Green Bay men’s basketball,” said Guthrie. “Hiring leaders is about getting the right fit at the right time and I have no doubt that Coach Ryan is exactly the right person to lead our program today and into the future. Will’s overall body of work as a collegiate coach has been remarkable and I believe that experience will serve us tremendously well as he embarks on his tenure at GB. We look forward to having Will, Emily, Owen, Liam and Callen join our family and the Green Bay community.”

Ryan is the oldest son of former University of Wisconsin Head Coach Bo Ryan after just one season at Wheeling University where he took a program that was picked last in their conference to fifth-place finish with only five players on the current roster at that time.

“We are thrilled to have Will Ryan be the next coach to lead our men’s basketball program. His passion for the game and our community is evident,” said UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander. “We clearly have the right coach at the right time for UW-Green Bay and I am excited to see what he accomplishes here.”

“I am beyond excited to be the next head coach of the Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball program. It’s an honor and a privilege to come back to my home state of Wisconsin and join a great University,” said Ryan. “I look forward to building a program with a group of hard-working student-athletes who are proud to represent Green Bay.”

Ryan will likely be introduced at a press conference on Thursday.