A season opener to forget: Packers lose 38-3 to the Saints

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

(WFRV) – What was one of the most hyped season openers in recent years for the Packers, quickly turned into a game to forget losing 38-3 to the Saints in Jacksonville.

Due to Hurricane Ida, Sunday’s game between Green Bay and New Orleans had to be moved to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. From the start of the game, the Saints were in control by having possession for more than 11 minutes in the first quarter. After a 44-yard field goal, New Orleans took a 3-0 lead over Green Bay.

Heading into the second quarter, it wasn’t much better for Green Bay’s offense or defense. Alvin Kamara plunged into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown run to take the 10-0 lead and a little bit later, Juwan Johnson scored off of a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston.

As time expired before halftime, Mason Crosby kicked a 39-yard field goal to make it 17-3.

The one good news for Green Bay is that they receieved the ball at half time, but in the Packers 10 play drive down the field that lasted for more than five minutes – Aaron Rodgers threw an interception in the red zone.

That was the story of the game for the Packers. The defense allowed Saints quarterback Jameis Winston to throw five touchdowns on 148 yards and 14-20.

Aaron Rodgers ended his day in the 4th quarter going 15-28 and throwing for 133 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Packers 2020 first round draft pick quarterback Jordan Love entered the game in the 4th quarter for Green Bay. He went 5-7 and threw for 68 yards.

In the end, the Packers lost 38-3 in an ugly season opener.

