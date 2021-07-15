A special bond on the boat between a local fishing guide and his daughter

(WFRV) – Fishing is much more than just casting a line into the water. It’s a sport where bonding time with friends, family, and strangers can become the highlight. One local fishing guide is proving that his job has tied together some special times between him and his daughter.

Ryan Foster, of Kaukauna, is the owner of ‘Crazy Eyes Guide Service’, a service that covers the Bay of Green Bay, Fox River, and the Winnebago systems.

For the last 10 years, sharing his love for walleye fishing with others has been something he’s been accustomed to but sharing it with his daughter Dakhota has been priceless.

“She’s been in a boat since she’s been in her little stroller. It’s something I look forward to continuing to build and spending time with her on the water, doing tournaments, just to see the excitement when a fish does go back, her grabbing rods, setting her own stuff, and getting into it”, says Foster.

Some of the best times have come from the father-daughter bonding time on the boat.

“I think she was five-years-old sitting there learning how to shimmy minnow. I was sitting there in the back watching her do more dance moves than actual technique and actually hooking into a fish. Kind of just a proud dad moment that really made me happy. Also, carrying on the passion with her and having her continue to fish side-by-side with me”, says Foster.

Being a fishing guide for so many different people has been unique and Foster told Local 5 it can change perspective on certain things.

“I love getting to meet new people and I love getting to see the smile on their face. From people that are looking for a personal best, from people that don’t even know what a walleye is, to people that fly into town and they see Green Bay and think walleyes and they want to go fishing”, says Foster.

No matter who it is, seeing people smile in Foster’s boat is the coolest part of being a guide.

“I’ve met all sorts of people from all over the world. It’s an awesome sport to just see people 60-years-old to six years old to see the smile on their face”, Foster said.