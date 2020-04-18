A stellar rookie season: Packers LG Elgton Jenkins reflects on his first year in the NFL

(WFRV) – Elgton Jenkins could not have asked for better role models his rookie season.

“I said I’m just going to get everything I can from those guys, and try to learn before I get on the field,” Packers left guard Elgton Jenkins said.

After all, there’s nothing more beneficial than learning from veteran offensive linemen like David Bakhtiari, Corey Linsley, Bryan Bulaga and Billy Turner.

“I feel like the things they told me, it really helped me out a lot for training camp and during the season,” Jenkins said.

Their advice stuck. Jenkins came in and got the start for an injured Lane Taylor in Week 3 at left guard. He never looked back.

The 2019 second-round pick didn’t miss a snap after that, even garnering PFWA All-Rookie honors.

“Not having to rotate guys and to just have us five on the same page and building chemistry throughout the season (was huge)”, Jenkins said. “I feel like as the season went on, we got better as a group, as a whole and as an offense.”

Jenkins shined in pass protection, playing over 500 snaps without allowing one single sack.

“(I like ) breaking down the mental part before the play, and then I can just go out there and play fast with the ability that God gave me,” Jenkins said.

Not an easy task when you have a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, who is a master at extending plays.

“I love it,” Jenkins said. “Give him time and I know that he’s going to make a play, or he’s going to make a play out of nothing, so I take pride in giving him time to do the things that everybody knows that he can do, so it was great.”

The left guard also pointed to Green Bay’s game in Kansas City last October as an example of the athletic things his quarterback can do.

“When we played the Chiefs, that throw in the back of the endzone to Jamaal (Williams), yeah that was like, that was like man, that’s really Aaron Rodgers,” Jenkins said. “You know he probably had three people on him. It was an extended play.

“I mean I thought he was just trying to throw it away, and then when I saw Jamaal run across and catch the ball tiptoeing, I was like man, he really does things like this. It’s good to be a part of something like that.”

Before Jenkins can build off a stellar rookie year, he’s staying patient. He’s currently quarantined in his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, waiting to get started on his second year in the Green and Gold.

“You know, we were supposed to be reporting April 20, so hopefully this thing can die down and we can start transitioning back to Green Bay to finish what we started,” Jenkins said.