GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 Sports Director sat down with author Aaron Mitchell to discuss his new book ‘Phoenix Rising: A Playbook for Building a Mid-Major College Basketball Program!’.

Phoenix Rising is a book about the UW-Green Bay Men’s Basketball team. It tells the story of how the UW-Green Bay program rose to national prominence by focusing on the elements of team sports within its control rather than dwelling on its limitations.