Aaron Rodgers Named NFL MVP

For the second time in his career, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers received the NFL’s highest honor on Saturday.

In his tenth NFL season, sixth as the Packers starting quarterback, Rodgers threw 38 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2014. He also racked up 4,381 yards with a passer rating of 112.2.

The results this year would be slightly closer than in 2011, with Rodgers receiving 31 votes. Trailing behind the Packes quarterback was J.J. Watt with 13, and various other splitting the remaining four votes.

Rodgers also moves one behind his predicessor, Brett Favre, for the most MVP’s as a member of the Green Bay Packers. Five Packers in all have won an MVP award with Bart Starr, Paul Hornung, and Jim Taylor all having one a piece.