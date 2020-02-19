Alexander leads No. 15 Creighton past No. 19 Marquette 73-65

Marquette’s Markus Howard (0) drives to the basket against Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

By JIM HOEHN Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander scored 22 points and Marcus Zegarowski added 17, leading No. 15 Creighton to a 73-65 victory over No. 19 Marquette.

Creighton won for the eighth time in nine games, including road victories over three ranked teams, and moved within a half-game of first-place Seton Hall in the Big East standings.

Sacar Anim had 18 points for Marquette. Markus Howard, who entered as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.3 points per game, added 13 — all in the second half.