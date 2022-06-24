GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have arguably the best fans in the entire NFL, selling out every Lambeau Field home game since 1960.

Packer fans also have a reputation of being the most well-represented fans at away games as well. So good news for cheeseheads across the country, American Airlines is offering nonstop flights to two Packer games this upcoming football season.

The first nonstop flights are for the September 25 game at Tampa Bay. The flight leaves from Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport on September 24 at 7 a.m. and arrives at Tampa International Airport just after 11 a.m. The return flight leaves Tampa at 9 a.m. on September 26.

The second flight is for Packer fans who live deep in the heart of Texas, who can fly nonstop to Green Bay for the November 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The November 12 flight leaves Dallas Fort Worth International Airport at 10:30 a.m., with the returning flight leaving Green Bay at 7 a.m. on November 14.

“We’re excited that American Airlines is offering these nonstop routes for the games,” stated GRB

Airport Director Marty Piette, A.A.E. “Packers fans love to travel, and these two games will be among the premier games of the season, so we expect the flights will fill up fast.”

Fans can begin booking the flights through American Airlines starting June 25. Pricing varies by seat, class, and availability.