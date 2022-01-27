Amid win streak, St. Norbert men’s hockey team seeks familiar goal

ASHWAUBENON, Wis: (WFRV) – The St. Norbert College men’s college hockey team is in familiar territory. They are in position to win another conference championship, and nationally ranked in the top 10. But the big difference this year is, they are actually playing hockey to compete in a D-3 national championship tournament, and try to win another title.

“Obviously it’s important for all our guys, for our fans. For our season ticket holders. For our families. No question about it,” said head coach Tim Coghlin. “Last year was a tough one. The reality is that Stevens Point won the 2019 national championship, and then we won it in 2018, and nobody’s played a tournament game since.” Senior Forward Peter Bates added, “It’s definitely exciting to be back playing hockey, it was a pretty long year last year without playing games or anything like that. I think everyone’s just excited to be playing real hockey and being back with your team.” Captain Jack Thomas also said, “After taking that much time off you have to rely on each other even more, and kind of stick to the structure that we’ve had. And we’ve had success in doing that. We’re just going to keep trying doing that for the last couple games.”

After starting the season 1-3 in non-conference play, The Green Knights have rattled off 15 straight victories, and have put themselves in a position to not only make a run at another NCHA championship, but a national title.

“I thought we were off to a slow start this year when we started 1-3, not that I’m blaming that on last year. It’s just the way the schedule went for us, but the fact that we kind of got our heads around on it. I would say all of the rust is out-of-the-way in that regard,” said Coghlin. Bates added, “We definitely weren’t healthy at the beginning of the year. We were missing some pretty good players on our team and I think we just all kind of bought in and everybody’s doing their own thing to try and help us win. And it’s been working so far.”

St. Norbert has their final pair of home games this weekend and the conference title is likely to come down to their final series at Adrian College.

“I think it’s really just staying right where you’re at, being present where your feet are on the ground, and guys understanding that how important every single one of these games is. We changed the system a couple years ago, (the point scoring system) so every win now is a three point win,” said Coghlin. “Even when you win in overtime, you’re losing points. So even though we’ve got the streak going we’re actually lost a couple of NCH eight points, which is going to come back in the end to determine home ice advantage. I think it’s been pretty easy to stay laser focused.”

“That’s always the goal and this group of guys is kind of driven towards that, but that’s not what we’re focusing on,” said Thomas. “We’re focusing on each game as they come starting this weekend.” Bates added, “We’ve had people miss games throughout the year, and different guys have come in and stepped up. Especially a lot of freshmen have played important roles on our team this year.”

St. Norbert hosts Trine University on Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at the Cornerstone ice Center this weekend.