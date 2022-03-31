BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WFRV) – Giannis Antetokounmpo is known for jaw-dropping performances in big moments. In the 2021 NBA Finals, he had 50 points and 14 rebounds en route to the Milwaukee Bucks’ first championship since 1974.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks as Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant (7) and Kyrie Irving watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Giannis came into Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets 39 points behind Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in Milwaukee Bucks history. Abdul-Jabbar spent six seasons in Milwaukee and totaled 14,211 points before packing up and heading to Los Angeles.

While 39 to tie and 40 points to break that record wasn’t impossible, it was still slightly far fetched. Anyone who can put up 40 points in the NBA is special and for Giannis, his game-tying three pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation added onto his immortality as a Milwaukee Buck.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Bucks’ franchise with 14,216 points. That is just another thing the Greek Freak can add onto his resume.

Being the all-time leading scorer for Milwaukee isn’t the only accomplishment for Giannis. He is also the franchise’s all-time leader in blocks and triple-doubles.

All at the age of 27, Giannis has been able to call himself an NBA Champion, two-time MVP, the reigning Finals MVP, five-time All-NBA selection, six-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player award winner, and member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

The 15th overall selection in the 2013 NBA Draft is averaging a career-high 29.9 points per game, 11.6 rebounds per game, 5.8 assists per game, 1.45 blocks per game, and 1.0 steal per game, all while shooting 55.2% from the field.

After sending the game to overtime, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to outlast the Brooklyn Nets 120-119. Down by one with 8.7 seconds left, Antetokounmpo was able to get to the free throw line, where he drilled two to put Milwaukee up one.

Kevin Durant’s missed three pointer as time expired solidified Milwaukee’s comeback win and another historic night for one of the best players of our generation.

Milwaukee has now clinched a playoff spot after winning 12 of their last 15 games and will take on the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.