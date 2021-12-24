Antetokounmpo clears health & safety protocols, could play Christmas Day

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on December 14, but the Greek Freak could be returning to the court as soon as Saturday.

The Milwaukee Bucks star cleared protocols and wasn’t listed on the Milwaukee Bucks injury report Friday. However, according to a report from ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be back on the court Saturday.

Antetokounmpo reportedly went through workouts Friday and will decide whether or not to play before Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. CT tip at Fiserv Forum.

The reigning Finals MVP hasn’t been on a basketball court since Monday, December 13 – and the Greek Freak is certainly a draw on the NBA’s marquee date of the regular season.

It is unknown whether Antetokounmpo tested positive last week or was deemed a close contact. He told reporters before the season he is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Bucks forward Bobby Portis also cleared health and safety protocols while guard Donte DiVincenzo is listed as questionable with the same designation.