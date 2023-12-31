LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Howell will start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders against the San Francisco 49ers after all despite being benched earlier in the week.

Howell is getting the nod Sunday after a hamstring injury sidelined Jacoby Brissett, whom coach Ron Rivera selected as the starter earlier in the week. The 31-year-old journeyman didn’t pop up on the injury report until Friday, when Rivera said the Commanders (4-11) would turn back to Howell if Brissett is unable to play.

Brissett was made inactive for the game against NFC-leading San Francisco (11-4), which could clinch the conference’s top seed and a first-round bye with a win and a loss up the East Coast by Philadelphia against Arizona.

Howell went into the game leading the NFL with 17 interceptions. The second-year pro has also been sacked a league-high 60 times.

Washington promoted Jake Fromm from the practice squad to back up Howell. Speculation of Howell starting in place of Brissett made the line on FanDuel Sportsbook shift from 12 1/2 on Wednesday to 14 on Sunday morning in favor of the Niners.

___

