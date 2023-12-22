INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. did not appreciate the violence of a hit he took from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee until he saw video of the play.

Pittman, the Colts’ leading receiver, cleared the concussion protocol Friday and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Atlanta. Kazee, meanwhile, has been suspended for the rest of the regular season for that illegal hit and what the NFL called “repeated violations” of player safety rules.

Pittman told reporters Friday he didn’t remember much about the hit, but the reactions of his loved ones told him it was serious. Kazee launched his shoulder into a diving Pittman, who was trying to make a catch, and made contact with the receiver’s head.

“I really didn’t grasp how significant it was until I watched it,” Pittman said. “I remember sitting in my locker and my wife came in crying, my daughter was crying and that’s like the first time I was like, ‘Maybe this was bad.’”

Pittman believes the penalty for Kazee was too harsh. Kazee would be allowed back on the field if the Steelers (7-7) make the playoffs.

“I do think that they were head-hunting, but I don’t think he meant to try to impose a life-changing injury,” Pittman said. “I don’t think that any player has that in them and you just never want to see guys lose games and lose that much money because I don’t think he was trying to do that.”

Colts coach Shane Steichen credited Pittman’s toughness for his quick exit from the concussion protocol.

“I’ve talked about how tough he is,” Steichen said. “Obviously, he’s OK from the hit and I’m ready to have him back.”

Pittman has 99 catches for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns for the Colts, who are tied with Jacksonville and Houston for the AFC South lead. He is ready to put the incident behind him.

“It’s unfortunate how it happened and I wish it never happened like for me and for” Kazee, he said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL