Deion Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day due to a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.

The first-year Colorado coach announced his latest medical update in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He’s scheduled to have surgery Thursday. Media day for the Pac-12 is Friday in Las Vegas.

The school said in a statement that Sanders will return to coaching in time for fall camp.

“Everyone at CU wishes Coach a fast recovery and we look forward to seeing him back on campus soon,” the school wrote.

A month ago, Sanders underwent surgery for a blood clot in his leg. He’s struggled with his left foot since having two toes amputated in 2021 due to blood clot issues while at Jackson State.

Sanders said in his latest post on social media that his toes will be fixed in the upcoming procedure. Two of his toes on his left foot have been causing discomfort in his shoe.

“I promise you that when we go to TCU I’m running out in front of our team,” Sanders said of his debut with Colorado in the opener on Sept. 2. “I promise you that.

“I’ve got some great doctors on hand. I know you’re going to send me this and that — some joker said they can make my toes grow back. God bless you. Thank you. I just wanted you to know what’s going down and that’s why I won’t be at the Pac-12 media day.”

Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will represent the Buffaloes at media day. Sanders’ son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, will also take part, along with Travis Hunter, who was just named to the preseason All-Pac-12 first team as a defensive back and for special teams. The transfer from Jackson State also was an honorable-mention pick at wide receiver.

Deion Sanders was hired in December to turn around the Buffaloes following a 1-11 season in 2022.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25