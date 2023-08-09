OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Max Scherzer had another strong outing for the Texas Rangers except for one thing. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was late taking the mound for his final inning of work and was called for a pitch-clock violation, meaning Scherzer began the inning with a 1-0 count,

It hardly mattered as Scherzer worked his way through the frame as efficiently as he had the previous six.

Scherzer had six strikeouts and pitched three-hit ball over seven innings and the Rangers extended their longest winning streak in seven years to eight games, beating the last-place Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Tuesday night.

″He threw a beautiful game, didn’t he?” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. ”He had a good mix going, located well. It’s fun to watch. He’s so intense out there and even before he pitches. He’s so prepared and he has such a good mix, he knows what he wants to do in every count.”

Scherzer, whom the Rangers acquired in a trade from the Mets on July 30, worked efficiently through the worst offense in the majors in front of another sparse crowd of 5,419 at the Coliseum.

The 39-year-old right-hander retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit until JJ Bleday’s leadoff homer in the fourth. Scherzer also walked two.

His night was going along very smoothly until the seventh. Scherzer was upstairs in the Rangers clubhouse watching the game on delay on a television when he had to hurry out to the field. By the time he got there, it was too late and home plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna called the violation.

The two men got into a heated discussion after the inning was over.

“Dan was like,. ′You don’t have time, you only get one more (warm-up pitch),” Scherzer said. “So I threw the pitch down. I didn’t think we were going to be abiding by the clock, and then all of a sudden here we are abiding by the clock. This is a health and safety thing. Pitchers should be allowed to get their normal eight warmup pittches, regardless of the siutation.”

It was one of the few things that didn’t go the Rangers way.

Corey Seager had three hits including his 19th home run for the surging Rangers. Marcus Semien, Robbie Grossman and Sam Huff added two hits apiece.

Under Bochy who is in his first year with Texas, the Rangers (68-46) have already matched their win total from last season and lead the Houston Astros by three games in the AL West.

Texas’ win streak is the longest active in the majors and longest by the Rangers since winning 10 straight from May 9-19, 2017.

The Rangers haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016 but have a strong chance to end that drought this season, especially after trading for Scherzer (11-4).

The eight-time All-Star, who pitched six innings and allowed three runs against the Chicago White Sox in his Rangers’ debut on Aug. 3, was even better in his first road start with his new team and beat the A’s for the fourth time in eight outings.

“That’s just a typical Scherzer outing,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. ”That’s why he’s been so successful in his career and that’s why the Rangers went out and got him. He showed up tonight.”

Scherzer allowed only one runner past second base, struck out the side in the fifth and got plenty of defensive help from right fielder Adolis García, who made a pair of sliding catches to take hits away from the A’s.

“I was able to get out there and have quick innings in the beginning,” Scherzer said. ”Our offense responded big. When I get some breathing room, that allows me to be more aggressive and really attack their hitters.”

Brock Burke relieved Scherzer and recorded the final six outs.

Texas also had plenty of offense. Seven players had at least one hit while five had one RBI or more. Most of the damage came against A’s starter JP Sears (2-9).

Sears had six strikeouts in four innings but allowed nine hits and four runs and lost for the third time in his last four starts.

Bleday’s ninth home run of the season broke up Scherzer’s bid for a third career no-hitter and was the lone highlight for an A’s team that lost its 82nd game of the season, assuring Oakland of its second consecutive losing season.

ROSTER MOVES Athletics: Claimed RHP Spenser Watkins off waivers from the Astros and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas. … Optioned RHP Dany Jiménez to Las Vegas and recalled RHP Adrián Martinez for his second time this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Drew Rucinski is out for the rest of the season after undergoing successful surgery on his lumbar spine in Los Angeles.

UP NEXT

Rangers LHP Jordan Montgomery (7-9, 3.40 ERA) pitches the series finale Wednesday. Montgomery has faced Oakland four times in his career without earning a decision. The Athletics will go with RHP Freddy Tarnok (0-1, 6.75) but may use an opener before Tarnok.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports