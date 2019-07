Day 1 of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic featured some steady play by some of the world's best female golfers. The course record at Thornberry is a 10-under par 62, and that was matched by China's Yu Liu, who currently sits atop the leaderboard after 18 holes of play, despite a slight weather delay. After shooting a 63 at Thornberry last year, her 62 today was a career best.

"It's definitely a great start and I'm going to take some rest and then get my energy level up for tomorrow playing late," Liu said. "(I'm not going to have) too high of expectations because when we play late, it's usually not as easy to score, considering the greens are not as smooth in the afternoon, so just trying to take it shot by shot."