Appleton native makes history, hired by Gamblers as first-ever on-ice female coach in USHL history

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Gamblers’ new skating and skills development coach made history as she is the first-ever on-ice female coach in the United States Hockey League history.

Amy Broslma was hired as the team’s skating and skills development coach and will work under Head Coach/General Manager Pat Mikesch. Brolsma says she is excited to be a part of the Gamblers organization.

“I am thrilled to be a part of such a wonderful organization. It is an honor for me to have this opportunity to bring my skating expertise to these elite athletes. I look forward to working with Head Coach Pat Mikesch and the rest of the coaching staff in this upcoming year,” said Brolsma.

Originally from Appleton, Brolsma brings over 25 years of coaching experience to the team. She was also one of the first skaters in Northeast Wisconsin to pass the Senior Freestyle figure skating tests.

She also competed in the 1999 United States National Championships in compulsory figures, where she won a bronze medal.

Mikesch says he is excited to have Brolsma on the staff.

“I am excited to welcome Amy Brolsma to the Gamblers coaching staff. Having seen first-hand what she has done with former Gamblers Brett Gruber, Tony Stillwell, Nolan Moyle, Trenton Bliss and Dunne, speaks volumes for what she’ll add to the organization from a development standpoint,” said Mikesch.

The Gamblers have their home opener on October 2.