Appleton North hold on for shootout win, Kimberly scores late and Denmark wins first regional girls soccer title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you wanted action and excitement, you got it in the regional finals of girls soccer.

Appleton North was scoreless in the first half, but in the second half, Lightning Caroline Vanderloop finds Kenzie Schneider for the goal, Appleton East led 1-0 but just two minutes later, De Pere would answer. Greta Czachor ties it up and the game stays tied through two overtimes.

In an 8 shot shootout, Appleton North holds on to win, 5-4.

Kimberly and Bay Port were also in a tight match until the second half, and then the Papermakers blew the game wide open with three successive goals to win 3-0.

Denmark won a regional title for the first time for girls or boys soccer when its girls soccer team beat Seymour 4-0.