Appleton West grad Jack Mahoney talks no-hitter, Northwoods League success

Appleton West High School graduate and UW-Milwaukee junior Jack Mahoney threw the first no-hitter in Green Bay Booyah history last Friday.

“Through the first five innings if you don’t have a hit, it’s just kind of like okay you’re having a good outing,” Mahoney said.

“Then once you get past the 6th inning, those championship innings in the 7th, 8th and 9th, it’s kind of when you realize if you’ve still got it going. You just kind of become awake to it. You realize if I can hang on for 9 more outs then I can get something special.”

Green Bay manager Tom Carty had to have someone up in the bullpen in the later innings due to Northwoods League pitch count rules.

He was happy he never had to make that trip to the mound.

His 9th inning was awesome,” Carty said. “It was good to see a young pitcher feel it, not get overwhelmed by the moment, but use the moment to be better.”

It was a statement outing for Mahoney who’s out to prove he can be a starter next season for the Panthers.

“I’m trying to morph into that role at Milwaukee,” Mahoney said. “The Northwoods League gives great experience and that’s pretty much what I need to go through. You either win or you learn. So that’s what I was trying to do out here is learn from my mistakes, and get a feel for being a starting pitcher.

The starting role has suited Mahoney just fine this summer. The 6’8″ Green Bay southpaw is tied for second in the Northwoods League in strikeouts, and batters are hitting just .167 against him which is also second in the league.

“I believe whole-heatedly that he will be Milwaukee’s Friday night starter next year,” Booyah pitching coach Mark Hernandez said. “I’ve been telling him that since day one. He’s a special competitor. I think you were able to see that when he was able to throw that no-hitter.”

The no-hitter was even more special because Jack’s dad Tim was in attendance to see it because he’s an usher for the summer at Capital Credit Union Park.



“It definitely is a special thing,” Jack said of being able to give his dad a hug after the game. “Once he found out I was playing on this team he came right up for an interview, got a job and has come to every single one of my home games. Just for him to be at my games and share my baseball experience from when he was my coach to now, it’s definitely a special thing that we have.”

Hernandez also found Tim Mahoney after the game and told him to expect more of this in the future.

“That’s not going to be the first time he’s going to see his son do something special,” Hernandez said. “He’s going to watch his son pitch in the big leagues one day. That kid’s a special talent.”

Mahoney is starting to realize that potential in Green Bay this summer. He hopes to follow in the footsteps of fellow Appleton West alum and current big-leaguer Danny Jansen, and former teammate and Hortonville native Jake Sommers who was drafted this past year by the Cardinals.

“Danny Jansen, he’s the catcher for the Toronto Blue Jays,” Mahoney said. He went to Appleton West. He’s been a role model for a lot of the baseball players in the FVA. Then for Jake to do the same thing. It just shows the dreams, they are attainable. To see him to do that was really cool and made me believe it’s a real thing.

“You can get it, you just have to work hard.”

