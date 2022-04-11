WISCONSIN (WFRV) – With a beautiful spring day, high school baseball was in full swing in the sunshine on this wonderful Monday afternoon.

Over at Capitol Credit Union, the Ashwaubenon Jaguars faced off against Pulaski. The Red Raiders were up by one until the Jaguars got big hits in the bottom of the second inning to put them up by one and then it just got worse for Pulaski from there. Ashwaubenon wins 12-2.

The defending Division II state baseball champs, the Denmark Vikings were in action as well, facing off against the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans in a double header. While the Spartans got on the board in the 1st inning, the Vikings had a five-hit fourth inning to put them in front 5-1 and that was all she wrote for both games. Vikings sweep the Spartans, winning 9-2 and 5-1.