COLUMBIA, Mo. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball standout Amari Davis has announced on his Twitter he will be entering the transfer portal and moving on from the Missouri Tigers.

The 6’2″ guard from Trotwood, Ohio averaged 9.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game for a Missouri team that finished in the bottom third of the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Coming off the 12-21 season, eight Missouri Tigers have now entered the transfer portal, where hundreds of athletes are looking for a new home.

The college basketball scene has been seeing an increase in players joining the transfer portal. Several teams have had an overhaul of their roster and losing four to five players on a roster is becoming a regular thing.

The Wisconsin Badgers have seen Lorne Bowman II (Oakland), Ben Carlson (Undecided), and Matthew Mors (South Dakota State) all enter the transfer portal this season.

Nine players from the Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball program entered the transfer portal this offseason. While only Kamari McGee (Wisconsin) and Donovan Moore (Lindenwood, DII) have found a new home, Davis will be in search of one.

Amari Davis had a great start to his collegiate career with the Phoenix, winning Horizon League Freshman of the Year in 2019/2020 when he averaged 15.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Despite gaining more attention from defenders his sophomore season, Davis continued scoring the basketball, averaging 17.2 points per game.

After transferring from Green Bay to Missouri, Davis has seen his averages drop. While he shot roughly the same percentage (42%), Davis’s usage as a Missouri Tiger tanked. When with the Phoenix, his usage percentage, which estimates the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor, was 27.7% compared to 19.5% with Missouri. That is a significant decrease.

Valparaiso’s Kobe King (35) is fouled on his way to the basket by Evansville’s Noah Frederking during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

While transferring to a higher profile school tends to lower averages and stats, transferring to a smaller conference does not. Former Wisconsin Badger Kobe King transferred to Valparaiso and saw his numbers increase from 10.0 points per game with Wisconsin to 14.0 points per game. His usage percentage also went up from 21.9% to 25.3%.

Valparaiso guard Trevor Anderson (21) shoots a 3-pointer over Stanford guard Michael O’Connell (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Stevens Point native Trevor Anderson started his collegiate career at Green Bay where he averaged 9.8 points per game. Anderson transferred to Wisconsin after one year and never averaged above 3.1 points per game as a Badger. For his final year of eligibility, he transferred to Valparaiso where he averaged 9.2 points per game. 11.0% was his usage percentage during his final year at Wisconsin, compared to 18.0% at Valparaiso in 2021/2022.

When it comes to the transfer portal, athletes must make the decision on where the best option for their future lies. A Power 5 Conference may seem glamorous, and you will get more exposure, but numbers trend downward for those transferring to bigger schools. Athletes are tasked with the question, exposure & glamor at a Power 5 school, or playing time & development at a Mid-Major?

For more information on the latest transfer portal updates, click here.