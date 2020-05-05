Auditor: Favre received welfare money for no-show speeches

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss., about his support for Willowood Developmental Center, a facility that provides training and assistance for special needs students,T he Mississippi state auditor’s office said in a report it released Monday, May 4, 2020, that a nonprofit group used welfare money to pay $1.1 million to Favre for multiple speaking engagements but Favre did not show up for the events. Favre was paid $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018, according to an audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Favre is not charged with any wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi audit says a nonprofit group used more than $1 million in welfare money to pay former NFL quarterback Brett Favre for multiple speaking engagements — but he did not show up at the events.

The information is in an audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, released Monday. Favre is not charged with wrongdoing.

State Auditor Shad White says his staff found $94 million in questionable expenses by Human Services and some nonprofit groups connected to the agency.

A former Human Services director and five other people await trial on charges of misspending money that was supposed to help poor people.