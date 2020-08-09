Austin Cindric wins again at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 08: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Menards/Richmond Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America on August 08, 2020 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Austin Cindric waited through a lightning delay and won at Road America for his fourth victory in his last five Xfinity Series races.

Cindric led early on, fell off the pace after the weather delay, then charged back toward the front about two-thirds of the way through the race.

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 08: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Menards/Richmond Ford, leads a pack of cars during the NASCR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America on August 08, 2020 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

He stayed ahead through two caution flags in the last six laps and beat A.J. Allmendinger by 1.318 seconds.

Cindric is the 11th different Xfinity Series winner at Road America in as many years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

