Avi Garcia, Brandon Woodruff power Brewers to series win over Reds

Milwaukee Brewers’ Avisail Garcia catches a long fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds’ Max Schrock during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 in six shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati 4-1, extending their NL Central lead over the Reds to 9 1/2 games.

Avisaíl García hit an RBI double and made two big defensive plays in right field for the Brewers, who have won 12 of 15.

Woodruff rebounded from two rough starts. He allowed only four hits and retired 13 straight batters during one stretch.

Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Thursday’s series finale is set for a 1:10 p.m. first pitch in Milwaukee.

